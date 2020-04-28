“Without Me,” the singer Halsey, amounted to 800 million plays on Spotify

This Friday (the 20th), the song “Without Me” singer Halsey, reached the milestone of 800 million plays on Spotify.

The song has been played more than 260 million times in the united states. In Brazil, the song has been played over 30 million times.

Listen to it below, “Without Me”, a song from Halsey:

The music should be a part of the album “Manic”, with a release scheduled for January 2020.

