Yes, Chris Evans is photographed at a restaurant in Montreal

© Instagram / Chris Evans

None other than Captain America, Chris Evansit was seen in the establishment of Montreal, in the last few days.

For the american actor, who was probably in Montreal that was eating in the restaurant of a celebrity chef Chuck Hughes (Le Garde Manger.





He took advantage of the opportunity to strike a pose with the staff in the kitchen.





The Garde Manger is a must for big star during their visit to Canada. Kevin Hart and Antoni Porowski also ate there in 2019.

Share It FIRST:

TW.

FL