You won’t believe the size of the heels worn by Emilia Clarke at the Emmy awards

“I can’t believe that I still have feet,” joked the actress
Emilia Clarke she was very beautiful in the Emmy award-2019it happened on a Sunday (the 22nd) in Los Angeles, california, in the United States. The actress, who was nominated in the category of Best Actress in a Drama Series for his role as However, on the show Game of Thrones, he is in a blue dress glamorous fashion Valentino for a night out. However, what caught the attention was the size of the high heels, which completed the look.
In the model, in colour black, age brand Jimmy Choo and it had half a duck on the front and a thin strip on the heel.
On his Instagram, ” Emilia shared a photo showing a seated, giving ~the one~ foot after the mass. In the caption, she wrote: “Man, that dance floor took a beating. Literally is on stilts. Nothing in the least. I can’t believe that I still have feet.” Nice!
People who have never used the one-hop almighty, and just repent later? Emilia, on the next one, inspired by the Rihanna and take some comfortable shoes to enjoy it to the end of the night!