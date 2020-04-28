You won’t believe the size of the heels worn by Emilia Clarke at the Emmy awards

Emilia Clarke she was very beautiful in the Emmy award-2019it happened on a Sunday (the 22nd) in Los Angeles, california, in the United States. The actress, who was nominated in the category of Best Actress in a Drama Series for his role as However, on the show Game of Thrones, he is in a blue dress glamorous fashion Valentino for a night out. However, what caught the attention was the size of the high heels, which completed the look.

Emilia Clarke, had a floor length dress from Valentino’s for the Emmy award-2019 at the latest.

Emilia Clarke, had a floor length dress from Valentino's for the Emmy award-2019 at the latest.

In the model, in colour black, age brand Jimmy Choo and it had half a duck on the front and a thin strip on the heel.

On his Instagram, ” Emilia shared a photo showing a seated, giving ~the one~ foot after the mass. In the caption, she wrote: “Man, that dance floor took a beating. Literally is on stilts. Nothing in the least. I can’t believe that I still have feet.” Nice!

People who have never used the one-hop almighty, and just repent later? Emilia, on the next one, inspired by the Rihanna and take some comfortable shoes to enjoy it to the end of the night!


