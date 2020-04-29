5 awesome fun facts about Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt is the man that has brought us back to the world of Jurassic Park, it’s the same as it travels through the Galaxy, saving, stealing, and selling whatever it is that you see ahead of you and not necessarily in that order. Right now, it’s in the theaters just because of his role as Peter Quill in the Marvel Comics Universe, and it will bring 5 amazing facts about it. We’re going in there?

1. In 2015, Chris Pratt, has been regarded as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine

2. He was born in Virginia, Mn (united states), but he speaks German fluently, as a function of their level of education. He also practiced wrestling for quite some time, and came in fifth place in a tournament for the students. When he was discovered, he was working as a waiter in Maui, Hawaii. It was the actress and director Rae Dawn Chong, who appreciated his sense of humor is odd, and went to the movie Cursed: Part III-in the year 2000.

3. Later, he worked regularly on the series Everwood, where he played the role of Bright Abbott in his four seasons, from 2002 to 2006. He has also worked in 2009 on the series Parks and Recreation as Andy Dwyer, that it would be temporary, but it became a definite because of his talent and popularity.

4. About his personal life, he dated Emily VanCamp who played the sister of her character on Everwood. After that, he married Anna Faris in 2009 and they had their first child in 2012. Unfortunately, in the fall of 2017, the couple went their separate ways, and in 2018, Chris began a relationship with Katherine Schwarzenegger, with whom he announced the engagement at the beginning of this year.

5. In the end, you know that it has been in the united states? That’s right, he came to our lands, tupiniquin, in April, in the year 2018, more specifically in São Paulo, where it released the film the Avengers: Infinite War. It was here, on the 3rd day to the 5th day.

