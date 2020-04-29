50 Cent is impressed with the likeness to Kevin Hart, your mother

Kevin Hart has definitely pulled out of his mother’s.

Yesterday, Kevin Hart, celebrated Mother’s Day by posting a photo of her mum on Instagram. Many began to point the similarities immediately, telling the player that he most definitely pulled out of his mother’s. We don’t know if this is also the reason why Kevin is so quick on his feet as an actor and a comedian, but she is likely to have contributed to this.

Fans commented on the photo saying that they genuinely seem to be a set of twins. In fact, the mother of Hart’s looked just like him with the hair longer and the face more feminine. 50 Cent has decided to take a break in your zoeiras to point out how much they resemble one another, joking around with his friends about his creation.

50 just posted a side by side comparison of the two, noting that they appear to be one and the same person. “Damn, your dad was there, but his mother did all the work,” wrote the 50-as in your caption. “@ kevinhart4real you look like a lot from her,” he said, echoing a sentiment that many have pointed out in the original photo.

In today’s day and 50 Cent, is usually concerned about their money going to the public, with all its rivalry, and the snake-Teairra Mari, Randall Emmett, Jackie Long and others to pay. It’s good to see him doing something different for a change. #PositiveVibesOnly, the right to 50?