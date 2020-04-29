51, Jennifer Aniston makes a surprise revelation after the rumours of a return to Brad Pitt

A very well-known to the public since their involvement in the Friendsthat is one of the biggest phenomena in the flat world, the actress is Jennifer Aniston you are now at the peak of their success. In addition to participating in many more films, she, too, is up in the air with The Morning Show, the Apple TV+, which has been gaining a lot of praise. Even though her career is not a concern, the artist has personal matters to be revisited, and some aspects of his life are still not well resolved.

Realizing that it was his birthday, and completed the 51-year-old on Tuesday the 11th of February, has given an exclusive interview with the Interview Magazine. During the conversation, which is what happened with the actress Sandra Bullock, she has found that motherhood is a dream, and is still part of his plans. “It’s like a picture in my head, I can hear the ocean, see the ocean, hear the laughter, I can see the kids running around, I can hear the ice in the glass, I can feel the smell of the food. This is a happy picture I have in my head.”

Even though you still have the desire to have children, Aniston was not a “deadline” in order for this plan to be put in place. Even if it is not a hindrance, at that moment, that eternal-Rachel in Friends, not in a serious relationship with anyone. In recent years, however, his or her name ended up being attached once more to Brad Pitt, her ex-husband.

The two were separated when Brad approached Angelina Jolie, now his ex-wife and the mother of his children. Many of the rumors claimed that the two were reaproximando, and who knows what they would have gotten back together in the relationship. It is not known if anything had happened between them, but the information is of a so-called comeback has not been confirmed.

