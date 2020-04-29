A commercial for the final fantasy iii on the Super Bowl playing with the twang of Chris Evans

The sales of final fantasy iii for the Super Bowl brings to the actors Chris Evans (The avengers), John Krasinski (Jack Ryan), Rachel Dratch (SNL.and the baseball player David “Big Papi” Ortiz (former Red Sox) in a funny video that shows the function of the Smart Parking lot of the new Hyundai Sonata.

To activate the function, and the Sonata in a flat space to park it or get out of the position on its own, without the need of someone else at the wheel. The technology is not nearly as awesome as a loaded accent is bostonian man of the actors in explaining the so-called “smath pahk”.

The end of the NFL draft, the Super Bowl is this Sunday, February 2nd in the united states.