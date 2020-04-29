A man breaks into the home of Kate Beckinsale at the California

Kate Beckinsale had to call the police at the end of the week and then meet face-to-face with a stalker. The actress, 46-year-old asked for help from the authorities when the alleged harasser has been found on the property in Brentwood, California, on the 25th day of April.

According to the Daily Mail, the police have been seen on the outside of the house, Kate’s on Saturday and he was rifling through a backpack that was on the outside of the house.

Along with the backpack, authorities found one person on the scene, but it is not known if he had the voice of an arrest.

The incident was not the first person with whom the actress in Underworld deals, in 2016, a man named John Lee, Csr has made physical contact with Kate at an event in Salt Lake City, where he played on the back of it, and threatened to stab her.

In the same year, the Csr’s went to Houston, texas, where he was arrested. At that time, the police said: “Csr has an obsession with the irrational, with the victim and was able to travel across the country to threaten it.”

In the fall of 2017, Csr has been up to the Tampa Convention Center to see Kate again, but the police were looking for him and caught him before he hit the panel on the show.

In support to his daughter

Kate Beckinsale supports the public’s new relationship with his daughter, a young actress, Lily Mo Sheen’s 20-year-old, with her new boyfriend, David.

She used her Instagram to post her first picture with her boyfriend at the end of the year, the star of the Underworld and ran to the comments section and join the publication.

“I’m both, that’s what these fools are doing,” he said in the photo’s.

She is the only daughter of Beckinsale with her former partner, actor Michael Sheen.

The actress, 46-year-old recently said that he had no intention of coming back to take the children, because At the Mo he was born, she felt like a child who had lost his freedom, and you don’t want to miss it now that it’s already the largest.