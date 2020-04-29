actress Robin Black doesn’t care about controversy

The birds of Prey he has received critical acclaim, but it did not do so well at the box office. For Jurnee Captain Smollett-Bellthat he has lived in the Canaries a Black person in the movie, not so much. “I feel that the narrative that has taken over it is ludicrous.” talked to the RESPONSE. “It’s not my job to pay attention to it at all, but the fans loved them and still love them.”

In addition to this, the actress says that comparisons to other movies, the hero is unfair, considering that the budget was much lower than the average. “The people are not aware of is that, when it comes to the movies, to the comic book standards, and the budget was not as big as the others, so I don’t think a valid comparison in that regard.”

“The fans like it? Yes. In the studio, it recovered the investment? Yes. It’s a job well done” concludes the actress.

The birds-of-Prey follows the journey of harley quinn (Margot Robbieafter the termination of your relationship with the company. With a variety of gangs, from the Police on their trail, and the path of Palhaça he ends up crossing with that of a Canary in the DarkJurnee Captain Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perezand He (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and the women, who are also in search of their freedom. The film raked in US$ 201,8 million in the world, based on a budget US$ 84,5 million. The film is now available on windows on-demand in Brazil.