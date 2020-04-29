After the photo, Kylie Jenner is being accused of cultural appropriation

Photo: Reproduction/[email protected]

Kylie Jenner, 22, was involved in a controversy after posting on her Instagram on Thursday (2), there is a picture in which it appears, with blonde hair and braids style of braids of hair, which is mostly popular in the african culture).

According to the Daily Mail, the picture was deleted a few seconds after it has been posted to receive a number of comments acknowledging the Effects of cultural appropriation.

Just then, the manager would have posted a photo of his stories, including the profile of the photographer who made the image, and the brothers Luca and Alessandro Morelli.

The Instagram of the siblings, do they give you to figure out which hairstyle would it be is a tribute to the singer Gwen Stefani, who is already the one used in the video for the song “South Side”. In the photo Jenner, who remains on the profile of the brothers to use a hashtag with the name of the singer.

“Why do all the Kardashians and the Jenners want to be black?”, he wondered for a user in the comments. “Oh my god, I love this, it’s a white woman dedicated to the other woman’s hair. Celebrate the greatest age of cultural appropriation in the history of modern pop,” said the other. Kylie has not commented on the matter after the event.

Source: The Leaf Press