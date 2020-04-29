After the rumors of the wedding, Ashley Benson make the tattoo super cute in honor of Cara Delevingne

That is so sweet! Ashley Benson decided to make a tribute to this cute (and good standing), to Cara Delevingne. The former Pretty Little Liars tatuou the word, ‘Squish’, and the last name of the template, and your waistline!

The make-up artist in New York, JonBoy, who has already worked with other celebrities, such as the Halsey, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, was the one responsible for the tattoo, and posted a photo of the results on her Instagram, by tagging the actor and his girlfriend.

The design is very small, and it was done in a fine line. “I loved it, I loved it”he wrote the tattoo artist on the label. Take a look at it, the result is:

‘Squish’ is something like ‘crush’ in English and refers to the power of the model when it was new. In a post from April, and the Guy said the last name in the post a picture of your child. “For a time, squish, always be squish. My head was half in her, half his face. Crushed”he wrote. He responded to a post with the same word.

The tattoo comes just a few days after the ‘The Sun’ report that the two have been married! According to the publication, She and the Guy would have paid to 245 pounds (about 1160 dollars) to do a ceremony in Las Vegas on the 3rd day of the month of August.

The one who gave the information that he was Michael Kelly, the owner of the chapel in which the marriage occurred. “They were unsure of what they were doing, and what they mean to each other”he said. According to the owner, they were declared “wife and wife” by ” and a cover of Elvis Presley’s, and posed for photographs in a Cadillac-pink.

He is the one who would have carried the bouquet, and both were dressed in black. Among the guests were supposed to be Charlize Theron, the Jonas Brothers, and Sophie Turner. Is this the case?

What you can’t deny that they are in love! When you get the award for the “Hero Award” at the event, TrevorLIVE Gala in June, and the Guy said to his girlfriend (wife?). “I also have another very special lady in this room to thank for it, and you know who you are. It is one of the people who helped me when I most needed it, and I really needed it. She has shown me what true love is and how to accept it, and that it is a lot harder than I thought” made a point of remembering the model.

On top of that, the interpretation of Margo in the Areas of the Paper,” blurted out the nickname, how cute that you got to Ashley: “I love Sprinkles”. “Sprinkles” would be something like the “grainy” in English… you don’t understand the inside joke, but we thought it was cute! Sprinkles and a Squish is still a match, right?

The two are in a relationship for about a year and two months old, and married to each other or not, they seem to be enjoying the company of each other and now live together.