After the rumors, Warner Bros. it brings some good news for fans of Wonder Woman

The pandemic of the new coronavirus has caused several productions in the film and television, they were stunned. This has caused delays in the show, in addition to the postponement of the release of major motion pictures, and even the studios have decided to release some of the films direct to DVD, or platforms, On-Demand. Previously, John Stankey, the president of the WarnerMedia, come to mention it, due to the pandemic, I was planning on releasing several videos in the market and the internet.

This has left the fans worried, as they began to think that the big hits such as Wonder Woman 1984, Tenet did not reach the cinemas. But in a new statement (via Comic Book), Ann Sarnoff, the president of the Warner Bros.has revealed that the company is still committed to the cinematic experience.

Sarnoff began: “We are committed to, and excited about the launch of the Tenet to in the theaters this summer, or as soon as the theatres reopened. We are continuing to support the theatrical experience, and to our partners in the exhibition, and we are confident that our bonds of support, including Tenet, and Wonder Woman 1984, and is exactly the kind of movie that will make people anxious to get back to the movies”.

Stankey added, “The movie theater has always been an important part of our eco-system. I expect fully that the review of our business in the future, we will continue to defend creative works that are worthy of the theatrical experience”.

Woman, the Wonder in 1984 and was scheduled to reach theaters on June 5 of this year, but it has been postponed to the 14th of the month for the month of August. The short film shows Diana Prince is still adjusting to the mortal world, and this time it will be the main enemy of a Woman-the Well. The cast includes Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal and Robin Wright, in the direction of it is up to Patty Jenkins.

Tenet has been directed by Christopher Nolan, and the cast counts with Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Elizabeth Debocki, Dimple Kapadia, and Himesh Patel. The output is an action movie and espionage, and whose plot takes place in seven different countries.

A degree in business administration and psychology. He loves the cartoons, and anime series, animated. He is currently pursuing a course in drawing with a minor in cartooning.

