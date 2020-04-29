Agent: Margot Robbie reveals how the actress gets for the advertising of Those

+



Margot Robbie at the Oscars (Picture: Getty Images)

Margot Robbie, 29-year-old has become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood today. This Friday (the 31st), one of his officers showed the amount of awesome that she gets to promote the product.

In an interview with the News Corp Australiathe agent in australia and he lives in the us told me that Margot is earning around AUD$ 1.5 million, approximately$ 4.3 million in advertising. “Everyone in the world wants to work with her,” he said. “It fits with the main target group, ranging from 25 to 42 years of age and older.”

The agent told me that the australian citizenship will also help in the selection process. “She’s australian, and successful in the USA, so she speaks for both of them to the public, and it is at a stage where it is considered to be one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood.

Margot started to walk up the path to fame after starring in the soap opera Neighboursin the role of Donna Freedman, 2011. In 2013, she joined the cast of the film, which would be the first of its fame in the Hollywood The Wolf of Wall Streetmovie Martin Scorsese in what was a supporting role as the wife of the character of Leonardo DiCaprio.

Over the years, it’s popularity has ensured that she has to make major agreements with international brands. In the fall of 2017, Margot signed a contract with the Nissan brand luxury car, and has been appointed as the goodwill ambassador of one of the models of the company.

Currently, the actress, has entered into the world of super-heroes, and lives in harley quinn, one of the leading members of the The Squadron’s Suicide. The character has gained is a film of its own, The birds-of-Preycomes to brazilian cinemas on the 6th of February.

In the past year, she has joined the list of Forbes the actress, most well-paid at the moment. Margot Robbie was in 8th place on the list, and it is estimated that it has received approximately$ 35 million, and approximately$ 150 million.

