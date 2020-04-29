Alexandra Daddario to be the main character in “The secret, Emma Corrigan’

Alexandra Daddario to be the star of a new romance (photo by Tara Ziemba/AFP)

Actress Alexandra Daddario has been set to star in and produce the romance The secret, Emma Corrigan to the movie theaters. This is the second time She takes part in a play, the book’s author, Sophie Kinsella, for movie. The function in the new for the actress, who took part in the whole saga Percy Jackson.

The story talks about Emma Corrigan, a woman full of secrets, and they end up telling all of them to a stranger during a trip, whirlwind of a plane with a fear of death. The game was expected was that the man with knowledge of all of the details are embarrassing about it — it would be Jack Harper, the new chairman of the company in which you work.

Daddario is also the executive producer of the long running. The film is being developed since 2006 and still don’t have a date for a new one.