Alexandra Daddario will star in the horror We Summon the Darkness’

The actress Alexandra Daddario (‘Earthquake: The San Andreas Fault will be the star of the new horror from the director of Marc Meyerscalled We Summon the Darkness’. The information that is in the The Hollywood Reporter.

The plot tells the story of a group of young christian women who are trying to murder many fans of rock and metal, making it seem as though it was the work of a satanic cult.

In addition to the show, Keean Johnson (‘Nashville’), Maddie Hasson (‘Impulse’), Logan Miller (With Love To Simon’), Amy Forsyth (‘The Boy’), and Austin Swift to round off the cast.

We Summon the Darkness’ it still doesn’t have a premiere date.

