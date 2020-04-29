Allah, The Universe Or Anything Like That! Margot Robbie imagine harley quinn with the Joker… it’s Joaquin Phoenix

Right now, Margot will be returning to the role in the movie, the Birds-of-Prey, but the character of the universe or anything was left out of the story.

At the same time that Jared Leto was a hit from the side, the other Character of Joaquin Phoenix, appeared on the big screen in his film land and makes a huge success of public and critics.

But it’s not that Wild of a Phoenix could one day meet up with harley quinn in Margot Robbie?

See also: