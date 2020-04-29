Allah, The Universe Or Anything Like That! Margot Robbie imagine harley quinn with the Joker… it’s Joaquin Phoenix

Harley quinn was first introduced in theaters in 2016, in the movie, the Squad as a Suicide bomber, being played by Margot Robbie.
On this occasion, she’s shared the screen with her love interest, the Joker, who has played in a long for the universe or anything like that.
Right now, Margot will be returning to the role in the movie, the Birds-of-Prey, but the character of the universe or anything was left out of the story. At the same time that Jared Leto was a hit from the side, the other Character of Joaquin Phoenix, appeared on the big screen in his film land and makes a huge success of public and critics. But it's not that Wild of a Phoenix could one day meet up with harley quinn in Margot Robbie?
The star of the Birds-of-Prey, in an interview with Capital FM, he was quick to point out that your Harley and the Joker, in Phoenix, are two worlds apart. She said that the Harley would just be irritating to the character, short-tempered and irritable by Joaquin Phoenix. “I think that they are two very different worlds, Gotham, Todd Phillips, and this is comic books – all very different. I don’t know how you have to fill in the gap. It would make him mad.”
