Amber Heard wears montage by Jason Momoa, a friend of Aquaman to make an attack upon the censorship of Instagram

The Instagram has not yet issued a decision following the review. Check out the pictures below.

Amber Heard should be back in Aquaman 2, with the premiere scheduled for the 16th of December, in the year 2022.

Did you see that DC announced a series of even more BIZARRE up to now? These The 8 heroes of the DC shall have the same powers as the heroes of the Marvel! Find out what are the heroes from the Marvel comics and the batman defeat it or not! The Batman, the teen Titans finally arrived, And the fans hated it! But the hero was already in the series… Check out the full top! Here’s how to Brooklyn Nine-Nine, was admitted into the world of DC, thanks to Batmanthe the theory that Aqualad will be in the dead of the Titans and a lot more The observatory of the Series.