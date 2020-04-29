Angelina Jolie takes a lesson from the quarantine, and makes a surprise revelation

As well as so many other parents around the world, Angelina Jolie had to deal with a quarantine, for the sake of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The actress talked about the challenges of that time period.
As we all know, the famous one is the mother of six children, all of them with your ex-husband, Brad Pitt. In Time magazine, Angelina Jolie has shown to take a lesson from the quarantine.
"I'm thinking of you…. I'm just wondering how you are going to meet these days. How much do you want to lead your loved ones on this day. As much as you care to. How do you plan to have. When you're smiling at them, knowing that they can be broken on the inside," wrote the star. In the letter, Angelina Jolie, makes it clear that it is communicating directly with the other parent, and mother's day. The Hollywood actress is a nice thought. "It's lovely to find out that the kids don't want you to be perfect. They just want you to be honest," said the star.
For a Time, in a text written by her, and Angelina Jolie made the revelation in your own life. The talk of the Hollywood star surprised many fans. "I didn't have a youth to a stable state. In fact, it never dawned on me that I was going to be a mother to someone else. I can't remember when I decided to make one," said the figure. Angelina Jolie continued, she described the challenge of being a mother to her. "It is not hard to love you. It is not difficult to work for someone else and for someone else the greatest in my life. That is, the more difficult it is to know that you need to be able to ensure that everything will be all right," said Angelina Jolie. Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie is mother to Maddox, 18 years old, and People of 16, and Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.
In the famous split in 2016, after more than 10 years of relationship. Angelina Jolie arrives in February 2021 in the movie, The Eternal, the new film from the Marvel universe.
Angelina Jolie arrives in February 2021 in the movie, The Eternal, the new film from the Marvel universe.