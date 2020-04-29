Angelina Jolie takes a lesson from the quarantine, and makes a surprise revelation

For a Time, in a text written by her, and Angelina Jolie made the revelation in your own life. The talk of the Hollywood star surprised many fans.

“I didn’t have a youth to a stable state. In fact, it never dawned on me that I was going to be a mother to someone else. I can’t remember when I decided to make one,” said the figure.

Angelina Jolie continued, she described the challenge of being a mother to her.

“It is not hard to love you. It is not difficult to work for someone else and for someone else the greatest in my life. That is, the more difficult it is to know that you need to be able to ensure that everything will be all right,” said Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie is mother to Maddox, 18 years old, and People of 16, and Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

