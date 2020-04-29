Angelina Jolie & Vivienne, 11, to stock up on supplies in the middle of the shop in a panic with the coronavirus

Prepare for the quarantine! Angelina Jolie and her daughter, 11-year-old Vivienne was all smiles as restocked on groceries in Los Angeles.

Angelina Jolie , 44 years old, it is gearing up for the blockade of the Coronavirus. The actress and her daughter, 11-year-old Vivienne Jolie-Pitt’s they were spotted leaving the Lassens Natural Foods & Vitamins close to her home in Los Feliz, CALIFORNIA, with two bags, completely filled. Angelina smiled as she held up a coffee, on the other hand, in spite of the weather, rainy and miserable. For its part, the Hotel set up a second purse for her mother, allowing the Ang to enjoy your hot cup of coffee. Although it is not possible to tell you exactly what they have stocked up on a bag of veggies, can be seen peeping over the top into one of the bags.

Vivienne was looking so a lot like her dad, cute Brad Pitt , 54 years, until his facial expression is curious! The girl’s 11-year-old already has a style in itself, and he was wearing a baby blue shirt boho style, with a tie, faded jeans, and a pair of alpargatas, suede grey. By her side, Angelina showed her a neutral as usual by choosing a white wedding dress in bohemian style, with two layers of embroidery with a trench in beige, classical and ballet flats in the nude. With her brunette locks pulled back in a bun, casual, the Lara Croft star accessories, sunglasses, wire, gold bag and black pearl earrings.

The seeing that occurs in the midst of concerns about the COVID-19, which is highly contagious and spreads very quickly, which is also known as a Coronavirus. In the majority of cases, remain in the south, where the eldest son of Angelina Maddox Of 18 , is currently studying at the University of Yonsei in South Korea, however, the numbers are on the increase in North America and in other western countries as well. Many celebrities and important figures have been affected, including the couple’s Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson who is in quarantine in Australia, as well as the Sophie Trudeau the wife of the canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and the Star of the Utah Jazz Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell .