As it is a tearjerker of the Series trumped Scorsese and Tarantino at the Golden globes · TV News

Be remembered in six categories at the Golden globes, the Story of a Marriage and trumped the hype The Irish, and once upon A Time in the… of Hollywood, who received five nominations each. The original film in the Series is a tearjerker, with a budget much smaller than that of the long, directed by Martin Scorsese, and Quentin Tarantino, but he managed to win the critics with a precise road map on the direction of a divorce and due to the strength of the squad.

The leading actors Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver will also compete for best actress and actor in a drama. In the film, the couple is faced with a difficult process of separation and divorce.

With a style to the theater in a few moments, and the director is Noah Baumbach avoids the use of features such as flashbacks or cut off the excessive from the cameras, which will require some extra work for the cast at the time of the dramatic text. And all of the actors are able to deliver it to the public.

In addition to the main characters, veteran Laura Dern, who already has four statues at the Golden globes on the shelf, a dispute such as the best supporting actress. This is the fifth time that Scarlett is competing for the prize; the Driver appears in the awards ceremony for the second year in a row-they have yet to win.

A man and two women are mentioned, the Story of a Marriage, and it differs from the films of martin Scorsese, and Tarantino’s in terms of time. For the Irish, and once upon A Time in… Hollywood, have a presence in male-dominated, so much so that both of you emplacaram the candidates for best actor and supporting actor, but did not have representatives in the constitution of the actress.

Another indication is that the drama must be different than it is for the best of the best music. Although unobtrusive, the songs work really well for packing in the weft. Randy Newman is in charge of the songs. He is known for his work in the blockbusters from Disney, such as the series of Toy Story, Cars and Monsters s. a., as well as the films a Bug’s Life (1998) and the Princess and the Frog (2009). Here, the delivery of a well-seasoned veterans.

The story of a Marriage, yet it appears in the best picture and screenplay categories are held, also by The Irish, and once upon A Time in… the world.

To be the leader in nominations at the Golden Globe award is an achievement for the drama, written and directed by Noah Baumbach. His film had a budget of “only”$ 18 million (Us$ 74,5 million), a figure much lower than the US$ 90 million (Us$ 372,8 million) that are used by the World or the US$ 140 million (Us$ 579,2 million) in expenses for Scorsese to make the movie three-and-a-half in length.

Presented by comedian Ricky Gervais, the 77ª edition of the Golden Globe awards will be held on the 5th of January at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. It will be the 25 categories are awarded: for 14 of them-focused on the film, and a further 11 for the series and mini-series.

The story of a Marriage, it is the fact that the Series has failed to comply with its promise to become the “new home cinema”, with the options ranging from the popular films, which does not fall into any of the awards shows, even the long over the head with plot twists that are focused more on the acting and on the script of the scenes of action and comedy.

