Black widow: Woody Allen, marriage, and money: the true confessions of age of Scarlett Johansson’s Culture

Scarlett Johansson arrived at the age of 35, and have a lot of stories to tell. In spite of being a public figure since he was a child (her first job, dating back to 1994, when he was only 10 years old), it’s not very often I have heard her talk about her personal life, her relationships, her friendships, her loves, and her disappointments. However, on the occasion of this anniversary, as round, and the launch of the much awaited film The story of a Marriageit was decided to give an interview to the north american edition of the Vanity Fair in which he reflected on some of the personal aspects of your life.

Among the issues raised by the interpretation of Similarities and Differences and On Match Point they are in their marriages. “The first time I got married I was 23 years old,” he reflects on his marriage to actor Ryan Reynolds, who has been under the same roof and in the period between 2008 and 2010. “I don’t really understand what it was to be married. I think that, in some way, and I gave it a very romantic feel. Now that is a different question, but in my whole life. I feel that my place in the world, capable of making decisions and acting. I think I’m more present than in the past,” he explains on his way to take on romantic relationships. After two weddings in two years, the duration of each of the a, Ap, announced in may, with the comedian of the north-american’s Colin Jost.

“I like the idea of raising a family, building it and working on it. I think it would be great, I’ve always wanted to. I also wanted to do this at my wedding, with my daughter’s father. It wasn’t the right person, but I do like that idea,” says the star of the north america, referring to Romain Dauriac.

In fact, it is this maturity in the face of separation, is what helped her get the role in his new film, as he explains in the same interview with the director, Noah Baumbach. “The first thing, Scarlett said to me was, ‘I’m going through a divorce.’” The performer who gives life to the world-famous The Black Widow in the Marvel comics, was a diversion from the Dauriac-with whom she had her only child, daughter Rose Dorothy. At the beginning of the year 2017, the couple announced the break up, after two years in the union, which was followed by a nearly 12 months of legal battle.

But in a conversation with the actress and does not seem to tell you the truth, only about a total romantic. She also talks about her relationship with Woody Allen, who competed in September, when he said, ” that you believe in him, and that he would be reunited with him once again, something that has earned him a torrent of criticism. “I’m not diplomatic, and I cannot tell a lie about how I feel about certain things,” he said. “I don’t have for you to do so. It is not part of my personality. I don’t want to edit it or to moderate what you say or think. I can’t live this way, I’m not like that. I also think that when you have that kind of integrity, is probably going to annoy some people. It’s part of how it all works, I guess.”

Don’t hesitate to be direct when speaking about the film director. “It’s part of the experience. I do not know the things that you and the others, it’s just that I have a very close proximity to Woody’s. He is my friend. But I don’t have the understanding of what my personal relationship with him,” he said.

The other controversy that the Ap ” there is no doubt the face is on the movie There Is A Rub & Tug. In the mid-2018 at the earliest, it was learned that he had been offered a role in a film that would interpret Dante’s Tex’s Grill restaurant, a character’s sexual orientation is based on a man who, back in the 70’s and 80’s, and went to various houses of prostitution. The criticism is VALID, were such that she, in the end, he decided to give up acting in the film.

I was in the wrong, he declared, at the time, and right now, he explains. “Looking back, I’ve been dealing poorly with the situation. My first reaction was that it was not responsive. I wasn’t fully aware of how the transgender community feels, how he sees the actors cisgêneros working as a transgender. It was not, for within this conversation, I didn’t know. I have learned a lot throughout the whole process, I believed it to be wrong. It was hard, like a gale of wind. I felt really bad. You feel that you don’t have a sensitivity to something that is not a pleasant one.”

Johansson also, don’t feel embarrassed to talk about money. In August, it was learned, again, that she was to be crowned as the actress is the highest paid in the world. “The truth is, I don’t know …”, she says, about how you feel about this title. “It seems to Me to be slightly strange, in a funny way. When you say it, I think it’s an amazing thing, as if that was not true,” he says, and laughs in the face of the prospective employer.” But, it is not, it is true that it is not a bad thing, it’s awesome!”, goes on and on, laughing. “It’s great because it gives me the option of not feeling obligated to work on it constantly. Do I have the time. I don’t have to take a job because they have to support themselves, like basically everyone in the industry, they have to do…. I know how it works, So it’s great. It is a luxury, a big luxury.”