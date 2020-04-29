Brad Pitt says he is now going to ‘disappear for a while’

Last Sunday (9th), there was the ceremony of the Oscars in 2020, and it was one of the winners was Brad Pitt in the category of Best Actor in a Supporting role for her performance in the film by Quentin Tarantino-once upon a time in… the world.

The actor has also won other prestigious awards in the film-in this paper, such as the Golden Globe award and a Bafta.

Even though he considers that he still has a lot to offer as an actor, Brad says that after winning the academy award, it is intended to give you a calm in your career, and rest a while.

In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, the actor talked about his plan to retire temporarily from the project:

“This is a community that I love, friends that I have made over 30 years ago. The win means a lot, but the time has come to disappear for a while.”, he said.

It is not known for how long the Interview, you want to relax on the big screen, as he is tipped to star in the new drama from director Damien Chazelle, This, along with Emma Stone, film, slated for 2021.

The speech of the Oscars

Brad Pitt has revealed that in his address to the academy awards, winning the award for Best Actor in a Supporting role for once upon a time in Hollywood, and it was not written only for him.

While on the red carpet, he told me that you enlisted the help of a few friends and actors to help make your speeches more humorous.

“I’m a historically bad during this time. They give me anxiety. I’ve decided that I’m going to do it, let’s see if we can come in and have fun. We’re going to find out and on the loose,” he explained,” said the artist to the magazine Variety.

“I have a lot of friends and look funny. (To the actors), Jim Jefferies, and Bob Oschack, on my face, the (director David) Fincher. We swap ideas every week, and some of the others,” he said, naming those who had helped him.

It should be noted that David Fincher is the director responsible for Fight Club, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Seven on The Seven Capital offenses, all of the long classics that you have Pitt in the cast.