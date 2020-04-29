Brad Pitt takes the money it borrowed from the Angelina Jolie in

The inhabitants of these houses, however, came up with a procedure for the numerous problems with the house. The action is already running for some time now, in fairness, so much so that on the date of the loan is still in the fall of 2017.

A document from the tax, it shows that the money went to the Foundation, Maddox Jolie Pitt, led by Angelina Jolie, to Make It Right. The money was used to cover the legal costs.

However, this is not the first time that the two companies have made such a transaction. Between 2007 and 2009, the Make It Right has received more than$ 23 million in funding from the Foundation, Maddox Jolie Pitt.

