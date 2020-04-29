Britney Spears in the Purepeople | Biography, news, and all of the pictures.

Britney Spears he was born December 2, 1981 in Kentwood, Louisiana. As a child I did dance and gymnastics. On Sundays, she sang in the choir of the first baptist church of the city. At the age of 8 years old, then you have missed out on some of the tests, and her mother, Lynne, has sent to New York during the holidays to do some drama classes.

At age 11, Britney joined the All New Mickey Mouse Club, a variety program televised by the Disney Channel. There, she met Justin Timberlake, who has become her boyfriend. In 1993, after the end of the program, she returned to Louisiana and worked as a model.

In 1998, Britney spears has signed a contract with the record company, Jive. Their first album, Baby One More Timeit is released in the next year, her success is istantâneo.

In 2002, Justin Timberlake ends of the earth. This is the beginning of problems with his career, and it’s also on a personal level. In the end, and the pressure from the media to do with the singer’s age. In 2003, she stumbled over to kiss Madonna on the mouth during the MTV show.

In January 2004, she married Jason Alexander, a childhood friend, in Las Vegas, nevada, and the divorce-if you are 59 hours. In September of the same year, she married Kevin Federline, a dancer from her team, who she had met three months before. At that time, the ex-wife Federline were expecting their second child.

Britney has announced that it would give you a break from your career to raise a family. Her son, Sean Preston, born in September of 2005, and then, Jayden James, on September 12, 2006. In November of the same year, she announced that she will be separated. For the life of the singer from begin to the degringolar.

Your life becomes the subject of the paper, and on the 18th of February of 2007, she is shocked when the bald! This process of “self-harm” leads to printing press, to believe that she is suffering from psychological disorders to serious, related to alcohol abuse. A short time later, she was involved in a car accident, for which he is charged.

Britney Spears decided to treat. After that, make a return that it has been a real fiasco with the release of the Record. On the 9th of September, 2007, during the MTV Video Music Awards, she made a presentation, which turns into a joke as he performed his song, “Gimme More”.

Recently, the journal, and US Weekly did a story about his childhood challenges. The caring and obsession with his part in her mother, Lynne, for example, have had disastrous effects on the child. Britney Spears, who seemed to be at the beginning of his career, is a teenager, innocent and has come to play a role as well auacioso after that. The same newspaper reported in 2002, Justin left her for she had betrayed him too many times.

Today, the new Britney seems to be reborn: after you have obtained the right of access to their children, and the young woman took part in the series How I met Your Mother. But the return fimou during the presentation of the 25th anniversary of the MTV european Music Awards on September 7, 2008, in which Miss Spears starred in the show.

After that, Kevin Federline got custody of the two children, and she sees them regularly and takes them even on the tour for her album Circus. Britney’s father, who got his guardianship, permanent, up to recently it.

Discography :

2011: Femme Fatale Tour

2008 : the Circus

2007 : “Blackout”

2005 : B In The Mix : The Remixes

2004 : Greatest Hits : My Prerogative

2003 : In the Zone

2001 : Britney

2000 : Oops!… I Did it Again

1999 : Baby One More Time

Links :

2008: How I Met Your Mother (TV Series)

2002 : Crossroads, de Tamra Davis