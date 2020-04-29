Britney Spears leaves a mental health facility, ” says site Pop’s & Art

According to TMZ, in spite of the high, Britney spears still has a way to go before full recovery. The singer was taken to the house by her boyfriend, Sam, Asghari. In the car, where there were two, which was followed by another who was carrying the luggage and belongings of the singer. The vehicles followed in convoy to the house of the king.

Depending on the source of the publication, Britney’s is much better, than when it is brought into the clinic in mid-march.

Britney has released a video in which it appears, doing the exercises, and tells you that you’ve slimmed down during this period of hospitalization. “Who would have thought that stress could be a huge loss of 2.5 pounds less than that.”

Days before the day of discharge, Britney spears has recorded a video talking about it after the hospital stay, and asked for privacy at this time.

“I just wanted to say hi, because they are the things that are being said to have ended up getting out of control! There are rumors, and death threats against my family, my team, and a lot of crazy things being said”.

“I’m trying to make a point to me, but that’s about all that’s going on is just making it more difficult for me. Don’t believe everything you read or hear. These e-mails from the false in all of the places that were created by the [produtor] Sam Lutfi, years ago, I didn’t wrote it. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team, with an email address and a fake,” said the singer. READ MORE: Kylie Jenner responds to public health authorities in the EU

“My situation is different, but I swear that what I am doing to the best of the best at the moment. You may or may not know this about me, but I am strong and fight for what I want,” he said.