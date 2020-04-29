But Thunberg: the pirralha of the year Season, the Business | Marketplace;

+



But Thunberg, the greater the “branding” of the year (Picture: Getty Images)

In its ranking of the brands that stood out during the year, the Ad Agethe almost-century-old publication devoted to the industry of communication, an american, was elected this year But Thunberg among such brands as Procter & Gamble, Microsoft, Target, and Disney. The choice calls to mind one fact inescapable: But if you made the female the more powerful of the global environmental crisis, the more powerful and effective than any other brand, company, or institution that has failed to be.

A young teenage girl in Swedish, but with very little, or nothing to lose, and without the pope in terms of language, proved to be strong enough to survive the harsh criticisms that have come from all corners of the world after his epic speech at the United Nations headquarters in New York city for the Climate Action Summit.

But it has taken a generation to lift up the banner of activism, and in his speech, he rallied a million people to go out into the streets to protest in more than 150 countries around the world – more than any marketing action could actually accomplish it. So Actually, the issue of the environment is a visceral, his life, and that of your posterity, depends upon what you are going to work for the preservation of the planet. The decisions that now, unfortunately, it is in the hands of people who are not going to be here, to see the consequences of what they did.

This is the generation that has Actually never ever, will forgive you. A pain in the But is the perception of a tragedy foretold. Nothing could be more real, more intense, and so powerful. Your pain, it authenticates it with a significant competitive advantage with respect to Al Gore, for example, is a major activist on the climate crisis – but he had, of course, for their own political self-interest accompanying you on your very good intentions.

On Twitter, it Actually changes the account in reference to the comment by Jair jair bolsonaro (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

But it is the news 24 hours a day, which is accompanied by the global media. He was nominated for the Nobel Peace prize and Person of the Year ” by Time magazine, and as soon as I met the prime minister and the canadian, Justin Trudeau has managed it with the promise to plant 2 billion trees. Its strength is in the telling that no one else has the courage of those who, of course, they would prefer not to hear it.

It appears to hold up a giant mirror in front of society, escancarando defects, and injuries, of which there is no more way to escape. The experience of falling, as they have done in the Donald Trump’s and Jair, jair bolsonaro.

In October, she turned down an award from the environmental sector in the order of 50 billion dollars, saying that the movement doesn’t need to win awards, and yes, the politicians are willing to take notice and to take seriously the innovations of science for the benefit of the world.

But it is not a celebrity, or empowering more of the obvious, it seems that shy girl in the school, or the neighbor who goes unnoticed on the streets of the district, on its own or accompanied by persons in the middle working.

You declare openly that you have Asperger’s syndrome, a type of autism is more mild, which can make social relationships and communication in general, but in your case it seems to have helped to keep the focus on your goals and don’t let it affect by the critics (according to the statements of their own). Once tuítou: “Depending on the circumstances, to be different, it can be a super-power.” In your example, empoderou teens from all over the world in some way, realize the strength that you may have when you dribble with the adversities of life.

On the cover of Time with the Rift (Photo: Playback)

The story of Greta, has a little more than a year, and it has an immense value in the context of the misinformation chronicle in which we live, in which of the jumble of information that is circulating can be invented and produced for the robots, changed, manipulated.

But there is, of course, an isolated case, or to the outside of the curve. Your attitude is born out of the foundations planted by the millenials. Fits in perfectly with the spirit of the time, as the saying goes. Search Fjord Trends To 2020one of the trends for the year 2020 is called the “Design-centered” life, it represents a change of mentality, focused in the eu to the US.

More and more, people come to be seen as part of ecosystems, rather than being in the center of it all, the change requires systemic thinking and designs for the two sets of values: the personal and the collective vision that is already there among the millenials, and they will gain more and more power generation, But, it is 16 years old and started to realize her own power and role in order to promote changes in the world.

This is the generation that is going to transform business and it organizations to re-define the meaning of wealth in the world, in addition to financial growth. This calls for the reassessment of long-held beliefs, that is, the generation of the game has a lot of difficulty to leave you, because that is what has brought them success, and perhaps some satisfaction.

Pay attention to the economy, and the economy has been in the situation of the people, the businesses and organizations that from time to time. The values that the younger generations don’t recognize it as their own, are aware of their own sustainability in the face of climate change and the depletion of natural resources, and other aspects of reality.

On the internet, people start to the campaign, “Fight like a pirralha” (Photo: Playback)

As the financial expert, Dave Ramsey, the younger generation watched their parents work too much, buy things they don’t need, to impress people you don’t like. For them, every choice of what to buy is also a choice about the world you want to live in. And if you want to live in it.

For this reason, brands and businesses that want to survive all of this, and if you connect it with the future, there is a lot to learn from Actually. Any form of communication, today, of any kind, it has been more effective than this, a girl who, as a girl shot by taliban Yousafzai, has brought to the scene something to be able to disassemble and replace any of the rhetoric: the emotion is true.

No company is more in line with the spirit of the time, you are able to now leave it to you to prioritize its ambitious financial targets, except maybe adding them to some of the elements of the compensation, which, however, does not represent a genuine transformation of social values.

This is the change that is going on. And Actually it is now the symbol is more real and immediate. It is important to recognize, like it or not, Greta, and the gang are beans counted: pretty soon, they will be leading on policy decisions, and the boards of the companies that consume the products and services, and are defining the future of the planet. The clarity, urgency and courage, brought them to interfere a little bit earlier than I expected.

*Claudia’s Hairstyle is a journalist and studied communication, philosophy, and literature, he lives in Rio de Janeiro, and he believes in conscious capitalism. This is leo, the mother of Julian, and prefer to read books in paper form.

