But Thunberg was chosen ‘person of the year’ by the journal ‘the Time’ | the World

In this instance, the Swedish Greta Thunberg, 16 years of age, has been chosen as the ‘person of the year’ by Time magazine on Wednesday night (the 11th). She rose to fame and inspired the student movements in the struggle against global warming and protection of nature. She is the youngest to be nominated individually to the information.

Upon completion in 2018, But he left to go to classes on Friday, in Stockholm, to protest against global warming. The act is solitary has gained support on social media and has become a world-wide campaign-known as the “Fridays Are the Future” (or “Fridays of the Future’, in free translation).

‘Fewer adults are listening to,’ said Greta in an interview with the G1

She has presented in international events like the Climate Summit in New York, the Conference on the Climate of the united nations and the World Economic Forum.

But Thunberg, is chosen as the ‘personality of the year’ by Time magazine

In march of this year, in an interview with the 1, But he stated that very few adults are listening to the needs of young people. “They’re busy doing other things in order to be eligible for re-election,” she said.

8 the phrases, But Thunberg, which explains their struggles, proposals, and enemies to fight global warming

But it appeared in the list of terms searched for on Google in 2019. It was in seventh place in the category of “names,” the most popular in the world.

The activist Greta Thunberg speaks at the UN conference on climate change, COP 25, and on December 11, 2019 — Photo by Cristina Quicler/AFP

A day or so prior to Actually being named “Person of the Year”, the president of Jair, jair bolsonaro, criticized the space that is given to you by press releases to the advocate, whom he called “the pirralha”.

That’s why, on Saturday (7), But he shared a video about the killings of brazilian indians, and he wrote that they were murdered while trying to protect the forest from illegal logging.

“The Rift has already said that all the indians were killed because they were defending the forest. It’s amazing to see the press release for a pirralha that there pirralha,” said the president.

Within hours of the speech of the brazilian president, But he changed his presentation on Twitter to the “Pirralha”. Check out the video below:

Jair jair bolsonaro is called the young activist, the Swedish Greta Thunberg in pirralha

The trajectory of the Actually in 7 topics

She says she is at the age of 8 years oldat the school, he heard for the 1st time on global warming, and is said to have been astonished at the lack of action from the adults. She says that the fear with regard to the environment has been one of the factors in a period of depression, which he left to go to school for a long time. At age 11, she was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome, a form of autism. She says that this is key in the way they act and interpret the world. Once you've searched for, and try to convince the parents about the "climate crisis", she began, in the year 2018 to have to go to class on Friday to protest. The act of solitary has won support on social media and has been followed by the world under the name of "Fridays Are the Future". But, already presented in international events such as the COP24, at the Conference on the Climate of the UN, and the World Economic Forum.

But Thunberg participated in the climate summit of the united nations — Photo: AFP

Chosen year after year

Time magazine explained that, each year, will ask the editors to choose a person who has had the biggest impact on news, whether good or bad.

