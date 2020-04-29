Cameron Boyce, star of the productions in the walt Disney dies at the age of 20 years old Pop’s & Art

American actor, Cameron Boyce is known for roles in films such as Disney’s as the “top-down” and the serial “Jessie” died on Saturday (6th) at 20 years old, according to radio station ABC.

“He passed away in his sleep due to an attack, which was the result of a disease, for which he was being treated,” he said to a TV channel, a spokesman for the family of the actor.

“What in the world is right now, without a doubt, without one of its brightest lights, but their spirit will live through the kindness and compassion of all who knew him and loved him.”

Boyce, who was born in Los Angeles, he made his debut in the cinema in the horror film “Mirrors of the fear” (2008), at the age of nine. Two years later, he appeared in the successful comedy of the Adam Sandler “grownups” in 2010, before he became a star on the Disney Channel.

In the channel, he has also worked on productions such as “Jake and the Never Land pirates” and “Bunk’-d”. In addition, he has participated in music videos as the song “That green gentleman”, from the band Panic! at the disco.