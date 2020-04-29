Camila Cabello says that the new album, ‘the Novel’ is about falling in love with Music)

Camila Cabello is on recovering the lost time. The singer, 22-year-old shot to fame six years ago to be part of the group Fifth Harmony, and has remained on a high following his solo career, he is responsible for the successes of “Havana” and “Señorita”, a duet with her boyfriend by Shawn Mendes.

Released on Friday, the new album, Cabello, “the Novel” was inspired by the feeling of falling in love, ” said the singer.

“I really didn’t have the normal experience of going out with friends, have meetings, and go to school,” said the artist, who had dropped out of high school to pursue a career in music.

“When I was about 20 years ago, when I first started doing this album, it was the second time that I’ve actually had time to go out to live their lives. This whole album is about the strength of the, you know, to be in a serious relationship for the first time, falling in love,” said the singer, told Reuters.

The live performance of “Miss” to the side of Mendes’s viralizaram this year, but she’d rather not point out how many of the songs from “a love story” is about the relationship of the couple.

"I never like to say, 'Oh, that song is on it. But I do think that, you know, people are going to find out," he said.

In his short career, Cabello has won more than 60 awards, including artist of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards in the year 2018.

In Latin, ” it is seen as a model for immigrants in the United States. She spent the first few years of his life in Havana, and Mexico City before moving to Florida at the age of 6 years old.