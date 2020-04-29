Camila Cabello wore overalls with a tendency to diferentona in the presentation

This week Camila Cabello (it rocks when it comes to confidence, when it’s time to dress up) had a daring look in a slide show. She Shameless he chose a black suit a sexy mix of materials such as lace and leather, and come with a detail, a very different design: only a leg and a sleeve on each side.

The piece was divided in the middle by a zipper, making the modeling of the bustier and the application of the glitter on one of the sides, and a jacket in the other. She even completed the look with a choker, black lace gloves, tights, and boots.

This is not the first time that we see a visual ~half and half~ like this one. The sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner they had already wagered on overall, that brought the trend to the controversywho has also appeared on a few catwalks during the Fashion week in New York city in the year of.

