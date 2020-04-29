We well remember how, when the romance between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes he began the two to avoid, to the maximum, they appear together or not to take the romance out publicly, isn’t he? And now the singer has revealed the reason why of this decision.

“I think I would avoid it, yes. Like, I don’t call him Shawn Mendes, you know?” I call him names that I’m not going to reveal it in that interview. But I feel like when I say the name of it, I’m just contributing to the circus of pop culture,” she told the newspaper The Los Angeles Times.

She said that she thinks that a lot of people perceive the novel to them, as if it were set up for the media, not the real one. “As soon as I started to say the name of it, I could hear the screaming and I was like, ‘no, no, no, you’re not, I’m listening to what I’m trying to say. I’m not talking about it as if it were a thing to share. “He is my boyfriend. This is for real,” she said.

Lol. That is madness, do you? Oh, the tooth fairy, cuban also took the opportunity to tell you how it was, which made me even more convinced to throw Missanother song with a footprint in Latin america, just after the Havana. “He told me, the idea of the music, the message, and for a while I just wasn’t sure if I wanted to do it. There was no context in which this music would fit in with me, art,” she said. But the love was even stronger! “We were just two kids in love. I thought to myself, ‘you know what? I have and it sound great when you sing together…. I’m not going to be thinking too much about it’,” he said.

