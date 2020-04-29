Cara Delevingne: “mr. Weinstein said that he would not have success as an actress, by being gay” – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Cara Delevingne (Photo: Playback/ Marie Claire in the US

Cara Delevingne was reminded of one of the first meetings he had with the Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who was sentenced as a sex offender. “It is one of the first things he said to me was, ‘You’re never going to be able to be successful in this industry, as a gay woman let out a beard,'” the actress said in an interview with the magazine Porter.

In the fall of 2017, when several artists came together to denounce mr. Weinstein, the Guy was one of them. “When I first started auditioning for films, he was pointing out to friends the French and asked: ‘have You ever slept with her?’ I just thought to myself, ‘This is crazy,” he said.

Harvey Weinstein (Photo: Getty Images)

The american actress and former model also spoke about her current relationship, Delevingne has said that his girlfriend Ashley Benson to help her overcome her trust issues, deeply rooted.

“I will never let anyone else really get into [na minha vida]for the fear of them to come out. I’ve never really doubted it really is, in person, or felt I was worthy of it, and it’s always to the left. It [Ashley] it is also the first person who said, ‘You can’t keep me away. I’m going to be nice to you, I love you,” said the Guy.

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne are "in love" the social network (Picture: Getty Images)

