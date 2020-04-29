Carnival Row, won two of the trailers, which are devoted to Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne – 19/07/2019

The Amazon has led to their new venture in a costume for San Diego Comic-Con 2019. After a presentation at the convention of the series, Carnival Row, have won two of the trailers, each one focusing on the history of one of the characters: the Vignette (Cara Delevingne), and Philo (Orlando Bloom).

The premiere is scheduled for the 30th of August. The series was created by Travis Beacham (“ring of Fire”) and Rene Echevarria (“The 4400”). David Gyasi (Interstellar), Karla Crome (Misfits), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones) and Tamzin Merchant (Salem) are also in the cast.

The trailer is dedicated to the Vignette, you know the story of the people, the magic, and that includes fairies, centaurs, trolls, and other creatures familiar to fans of fantasy. When the humans invaded their lands and brought them to the war, they found refuge in our towns and cities, where they are treated with contempt and violence.

In the meantime, the video is devoted to Philo shows that it was one of the soldiers, who had invaded the land of the fairies. While there, he met and fell in love with the Vignette, but the two can’t live your romance in the environment is biased in the human city.

It is in this spirit that the mystery of the series, which seems to revolve around the serial killings of the creatures of magic that shook the city.