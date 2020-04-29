Champion of the seas’s Jason Momoa gives a press-in Chris Pratt for the use of the plastic

Reproduction/Instagram In the ad, Chris Pratt, used a bottle of water, and upset the “Tempest” in real life



Quite apart from being the only interpreter of “the Tempest” in theaters, Jason Momoa, is an advocate of manifest in the real world. This is why, when you see a post about Chris Pratt, he took water in a plastic bottle on Tuesday (3), in which he took out to his friend.

“Brother, I love you, too, but that porr* water bottle is this? No single-use plastics, please, please, please,” he wrote Momoa. The comment was a 45-thousand-liked on Instagram, of Pratt, that the publication was announced of a partnership with Amazon, in health care.

Chris Pratt, did not respond to the comment on the Momoa, and the impact was so great that the very “Tempest”, has led to a publication in your social network, explaining his reaction.

“Brother, you know, my children, and I am madly in love with you and all that you do. I am very sorry for the negative repercussions that [meu comentário] he had, it was not my intention to do so. I am very passionate about the epidemic of single-use plastic. The use of plastic bottles have to end up. I hope that you will take a refillable bottle on Amazon for everyone to buy,” he wrote Momoa.

In October, Jason Momoa gave a speech at the UN on the situation emerging from the ocean, and in the absence of human actions to reverse it. “In the marine ecosystem, the whole is fading away, with the warming of the oceans. And as for the rubbish of the world, it ends up in our waters and we are faced with a devastating crisis of plastic pollution. We are one of the disease that has infected our planet,” said at the time.