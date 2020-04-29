Check out the snippet of “I Love Me”, new music video from Demi Lovato’s full of references

In the episode on Thursday (05), Demi Lovato is a guest

the program, “the Ellen DeGeneres Show”, where he showed a clip from his new

music.

🚨 DEMETRIAAA! Here’s a sneak preview of the song and the music video for “I Love Me”, Demi Lovato showed up during his interview with Ellen DeGeneres. Coming soon-the music video from another country? pic.twitter.com/X1WpX6HGdR Demi — Lovato-Brazil-Media (@dlbrmedia2) March 5, 2020

In the words of the music video for “I Love Me” already demonstrates a number of references to other eras of the singer as a Confident, and the movie musical, “Camp Rock” for Disney Channel.





Here’s a snippet from the interview:

During the interview, the singer talks about her new Talk Show, Titled, “Pillow Talk” , where we will be in the film, which will debut on the streaming service “Quibi,” no date for the premiere in Brazil.

The artist, at the moment, it also mentions his love for her is.

Speaking about the overcoming of the last overdose in the year 2018 to return to the stage for the new album, Lovato is one of the great promises for the release, and is now a businessman Scooter Braun, who also manages Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, we hope to improve it.

The song will be launched on the six day of march.