Chris Evans and Dakota Fanning, will be the presenters for the Golden Globe for 2020

By
Amanda Cerny
-
0
7


The The Golden globe for 2020 you are getting! The award ceremony takes place next Sunday, the 5th, and will feature big stars. Among the big names, are Chris Evans and Dakota Fanningwho will be the presenters on the big night.

The star of the The avengers and the actress who played together in the Pushthey are not nominated for the Golden Globe awards. However, Fanning starred in Once upon a time in… Hollywoodwho had received five nominations, including Best picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Director, and Best Writer, with Quentin Tarantino.

Evans, a 38-year-old, and the Medina, a 25-year-olds, one of the darlings of the fans of the film. After nearly a decade of focusing chiefly on the major Marvel movies, Chris should be returning soon, to a TV with a mini-series of Apple+ TV, Defending Jacobthat also Michelle Dockeryof Downton Abbeyat the time. Already, Fanning, a former child star, can be seen in the mini-series from TNT The Angel of Darkness.

Ricky Gervais it will be a presenter at the Golden globes, marking the fifth year in a row. The actor and comedian in the british it is well-known for its style, without a filter, it’s a comedy, and criticism of celebrities, and it is expected that he will once again cause a stir with his one-liners.

The 77ª edition of the award ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, the 5th, and, of course, you’ll need to cover the red carpet of the Channel, And”, you’re not going to miss out, do you?

READ MORE:  The globe will be broadcasting the "One World: Together, At Home, with Her, Paul McCartney, and what's more, GauchaZH

Remember the article on the star at the after party of the Golden Globe awards by 2019:

Andy Samberg, Sandra Oh, By 2019 At The Latest Golden Globe Awards After Party

Rich Polk

Andy Samberg & Sandra Oh

Tiffany Haddish, Pete Davidson, 2019 At The Latest Golden Globe Awards After Party

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Tiffany Haddish & Pete Davidson

Taylor Swift, 2019 At The Latest Golden Globe Awards After Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle

Taylor Swift

Timothee Chalamet, Rachel Brosnahan, 2019 At The Latest Golden Globe Awards After Party

Todd Williamson/January, ‘ Images/Shutterstock

Timothée Chalamet & Rachel Brosnahan

Adam Driver, John David Washington, Charlize Theron, Spike Lee, And 2019 At The Latest Golden Globe Awards After Party

Eric, Mr. Charbonneau’s Tongue/Shutterstock

Adam Driver, John David Washington, Charlize Theron & Spike Lee

Constance Wu, 2019 At The Latest Golden Globe Awards After Party

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Constance Wu

Lupita Nyong'the, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan, Ava DuVernay, Peter Ramsey, 2019 at the latest Golden Globe Awards After Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle

Lupita Nyong’the, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan, Ava DuVernay & Peter Ramsey

Richard Madden, 2019 At The Latest Golden Globe Awards After Party

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

Richard Madden

Kaley Cuoco, Brad Goreski, Sarah Hyland, 2019 At The Latest Golden Globe Awards After Party

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for InStyle

Kaley Cuoco, Brad Goreski & Sarah Hyland

Christian Carino, Lady Gaga, 2019 At The Latest Golden Globe Awards After Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle

Christian Carino & Lady Gaga

Thandie Newton, 2019 At The Latest Golden Globe Awards After Party

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Thandie Newton

Isla Fisher, Kate Beckinsale, 2019 At The Latest Golden Globe Awards After Party

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

Isla Fisher & Kate Beckinsale

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, 2019 At The Latest Golden Globe Awards After Party

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones

Marianna Palka, Alison Brie, Kimmy Gatewood, 2019 At The Latest Golden Globe Awards After Party

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

Marianna Palka, Alison Brie & Kimmy Gatewood

Darren Criss, James Van Der Beek, 2019 At The Latest Golden Globe Awards After Party

Frank Micelotta/Fox/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Darren Criss & James Van Der Beek

Jackie Cruz, 2019 At The Latest Golden Globe Awards After Party

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

Jackie Cruz

Mahershala Ali, 2019 At The Latest Golden Globe Awards After Party

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Mahershala Ali

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, 2019 At The Latest Golden Globe Awards After Party

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma

Patricia Arquette, Laura Brown, Richard Gere, 2019 At The Latest Golden Globe Awards After Party

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for InStyle

Patricia Arquette, Laura Brown, & Richard Gere

Machine Gun Kelly, Pete Davidson, 2019 At The Latest Golden Globe Awards After Party

ommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

Machine Gun Kelly & Pete Davidson

Mr Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco, 2019 At The Latest Golden Globe Awards After Party

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for InStyle

Karl Cook & Kaley Cuoco

She Dhowre, Isan Elba, Idris, Elba, 2019 At The Latest Golden Globe Awards After Party

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

She Dhowre, Isan Elba & Idris Elba

Lea Michele, Zandy Reich, 2019 At The Latest Golden Globe Awards After Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle

Lea Michele & Zandy Reich

Whitney Cummings, 2019 At The Latest Golden Globe Awards After Party

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix

Whitney Cummings

Nicole Scherzinger Of The Pussycat Dolls, Lil Rel Howery, 2019 At The Latest Golden Globe Awards After Party

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Nicole Scherzinger Of The Pussycat Dolls & Lil ‘ Rel Howery

The The Masked Singer main article: the actor, to get to know each other at Netflix”s party.



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here