Chris Evans and Dakota Fanning, will be the presenters for the Golden Globe for 2020

The The Golden globe for 2020 you are getting! The award ceremony takes place next Sunday, the 5th, and will feature big stars. Among the big names, are Chris Evans and Dakota Fanningwho will be the presenters on the big night.
The star of the The avengers and the actress who played together in the Pushthey are not nominated for the Golden Globe awards. However, Fanning starred in Once upon a time in… Hollywoodwho had received five nominations, including Best picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Director, and Best Writer, with Quentin Tarantino.
Evans, a 38-year-old, and the Medina, a 25-year-olds, one of the darlings of the fans of the film. After nearly a decade of focusing chiefly on the major Marvel movies, Chris should be returning soon, to a TV with a mini-series of Apple+ TV, Defending Jacobthat also Michelle Dockeryof Downton Abbeyat the time. Already, Fanning, a former child star, can be seen in the mini-series from TNT The Angel of Darkness.
Ricky Gervais it will be a presenter at the Golden globes, marking the fifth year in a row. The actor and comedian in the british it is well-known for its style, without a filter, it’s a comedy, and criticism of celebrities, and it is expected that he will once again cause a stir with his one-liners.
The 77ª edition of the award ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, the 5th, and, of course, you’ll need to cover the red carpet of the Channel, And”, you’re not going to miss out, do you?
Remember the article on the star at the after party of the Golden Globe awards by 2019:
