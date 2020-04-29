Chris Evans to meet with the legislators prior to the release of sites policy

© Instagram / Chris Evans

The actor Chris Evanswho played the character in the Marvel Comics, and Mark Kassen – who worked with Evans on a stand-alone movie “Puncture” as an actor and a director, were on Capitol hill to discuss the upcoming launch of the “A starting point” what should I do?.

According to Evans, “A starting point” it is a web site designed to answer the questions of the common policies from the point of view of a democrat and a republican.





“I just thought to myself, ‘Why is there not a place where I can go to listen to both sides of an issue in a concise manner that I can trust you?'”Said Evans in a video sent to members of Congress during the past year.

Share It FIRST:

TW.

FL