Chris Evans to meet with the legislators prior to the release of sites policy

The author of the news: Ana Delgado / 2020-01-29 18:38:22
The actor Chris Evanswho played the character in the Marvel Comics, and Mark Kassen – who worked with Evans on a stand-alone movie “Puncture” as an actor and a director, were on Capitol hill to discuss the upcoming launch of the “A starting point” what should I do?.
According to Evans, “A starting point” it is a web site designed to answer the questions of the common policies from the point of view of a democrat and a republican.
“I just thought to myself, ‘Why is there not a place where I can go to listen to both sides of an issue in a concise manner that I can trust you?'”Said Evans in a video sent to members of Congress during the past year.
