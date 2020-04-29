Chris Pine,,, Florence Pugh, and Shia LaBeouf estrelarão the suspense of Olivia Wilde

According to the information of the Deadline, Chris Pine (Star Trek), Florence Pugh (And lovely Women), and Shia LaBeouf Hearts-of-Iron-will star in “Don’t Worry Darlingnew thriller from New Line directed by Olivia Wilde (Out-of-Range).

Florence Pugh, nominated for an Oscar in 2020 in the Best Supporting Actress for her role as Amy March in the Lovely Women will be the main character in the suspense, psychological. The story is set in California in the late 1950s, and takes place in a community is a utopia secluded in the wilderness. In addition to directing the film, and Olivia Wilde to also star in and produce. Katie Silberman (the Outside Series) wrote the screenplay.

The information about the characters, and the plot details of the ” Don’t Worry Darling, in addition to the forecast of production and release has not yet been revealed.

In cinemas in 2020

Florence Pugh will be on view this year, as Yelena Belova in the movie land of the The Black Widow. Starring Scarlett Johansson and directed by Cate Shortland, the film will be released on the 29th of October in Brazil. In the story, Natasha Romanoff must face up to a dangerous conspiracy linked to his past, and even has to deal with the important figures in his life, while fighting against a force that wants to destroy your life. The cast of the feature, with David Harbour in the role of Alexei Shostakov/ Guardian is Red, with Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, and O. T. Fagbenle as Rick Mason.

Already, Chris Pine reprises his role as Steve Trevor in the Wonder Woman 1984sequence that arrives at the brazilian cinemas on the 13th day of the month of August. Gal Gadot, Robin Wright, Saïd Taghmaoui, and Ewen Bremner will also return. In the film, Diana, the Prince must face up to Maxwell Lord, the one experienced by Peter, Paschal, and Barbara Ann Minerva – the Woman, the Cheetah (Cheetah), played by Kristen Wiig. The production, which is set in the decade of the 80’s, and during the War Cold, and has the direction of Patty Jenkins.

