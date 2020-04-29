Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger get married in California!

The stars Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger they got married on Saturday (8), which is in Montecito, California.

Chris and Katherine did not waste their time with your date. Pratt and his wife Anna Faris announced their separation in August of 2017 at the earliest. In June of 2018 at the latest, their relationship, and She was already in, and just six months later, the couple was engaged.

The mother of a Daughter, Maria Shriver, reportedly, was the one who joined the two of them, and Chris has followed in the tradition, and asked her and her dad Arnold Schwarzenegger for his blessing. They both announced the news on Instagram, where they are supposed to, with a new, eye-catching accessory is the diamond on the finger of a Short.

“Sweet Daughter, so very happy that you said yes!” I am very happy to be married to you. Proud to live courageously in faith with you. Here we go!” Posted at Pratt, as He wrote: “to My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you.”