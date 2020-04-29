Chris Pratt might be starring in the long

Among the new projects, the film Ghost Team Captain get to be the target of the spotlight in the media. And so, with the latest news involving your main character.

According to the information on the site Deadlinethe actor Chris Pratt (Avengers: Infinite War) it is in talks to star in a new film written and directed by Chris McKay (Lego Batman: The Movie).

The source pointed out that the film has been in development for many years, from Skydance, where an agreement was made with the writer Zach Dean. The story follows a husband and father is called to fight in the war of the future in which the fate of humanity may lie in the ability of it to fix the problems of the past.

Also, there is no information about the release of Ghost Team Captain.

