Chris Pratt says that faith is the free from the dangers of fame

For the actor, Chris Pratt, and life in Hollywood, you can amaze a person, and take it out to the death, but he is helping steer clear of the perils of fame.

Christian, and Pratt, and doesn’t hide his faith, and always seem to be more focused on the relationship you have with God. In a recent interview on the “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, and he compares the lives of the public, will be at the “the den of the lions, reminding us of the passage in the bible about Daniel.

In another part of the program, ” Pratt said: “If the spotlight is shining on you is brighter than the light that is within you, he is going to kill you”.

In this discussion, he reveals that the light that he has within himself, that is, to the faith, able to survive in that environment. “So, you have to have a light to share. A light as bright as these lights. So you can survive and save a little money for yourself, and don’t give up on it.”

Chris Pratt recently closed a 21-day fast, on the campaign of the church that he attends the Zoe Church in Los Angeles.