Chris Pratt won the praise of the sogrão-and reveals how it was to ask for the blessing of marriage to Arnold Schwarzenegger: ‘Nervous’

Even with a Guardian’s of the Galaxy may feel a bit intimidated before I meet your father-in-law! In an interview with the web site Extra, ” Chris Pratt said he had been a little bit nervous at the time to ask for his blessing for her marriage to the author, Katherine Schwarzenegger, to sogrão Arnold!

“Well, I think that anyone who appreciates the tradition, and when you are going to ask for the hand of the bride, the father and it will inevitably be a little nervous about it. But that’s where it lives, the beauty of it“ he concluded, he admitted to a little bit of tension. With Normal, right?! Even more so when his father-in-law is known as the ‘Terminator’! I

But Chris didn’t need to be worried too much… Weeks after the engagement, Arnold Schwarzenegger has been the only praise to speak about the novel and about the famous son-in-law. “It was a really, really great. She is so happy, we both are very happy” said He to the presenter, Mario Lopez. “As I said, he’s a wonderful guy. I love Chris – he is amazing. The two get along very well together, and both of you are happy together then I wish them both good luck“ if you melted, a veteran of action movies. Wow! That is the moral, wasn’t it?!

The announcement of the engagement was made by the Pratt, on the 13th of January, in Instagram. “Sweet Katherine, I’m so glad you said ‘yes’! I’m so excited to be married to you…. Proud to live courageously in faith with you. So here we go!”, he wrote as a caption to a picture on the side of a loved one. The rumors that she and the actor were dating began in June of last year, when the pets have been seen to do with a picnic lunch for the two of you, go for a romantic Santa Barbara, California, usa.

Prior to this relationship, as many of you may know, Chris has been married to Anna Faris for the next eight years. The two of you are the parents of the cute Jack-six-year-old, confirmed their separation in August of 2017 at the earliest. “We tried so hard for so long, and we are very disappointed. Our son has two parents who love each other very much, and because of it, and we want to keep the situation as private as possible, by doing it in front of you. We still love each other and always enjoy our time together”, summed up the role of the intellectual in a time, in a joint statement.