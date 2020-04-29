“Climate change will be much more difficult than the coronavirus,” said president Barack Obama’s

The ex-us president Barack Obama has used a social network to bring in the “climate change” in the same sense of urgency, and the severity of the crisis, pândemica of the coronavirus.

“All of us have had to adapt to cope with a pandemic,”he wrote the former president, a democrat in the twitter. “Climate change will force changes are much harder on our children.”

We’ve all had to adapt to cope with the pandemic. Climate change will force a far harsher change on our kids. All of us should follow for the young people who’ve led the efforts to protect our planet for generations, and demand more of our leaders, at every level. https://t.co/uNueQl5bNX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 22, 2020

The COVID-19 and taking up all the space on the media, the activists, the climate is briefly off-stage.

But Thunberg, at the heart of the green movementsaid it last week, in celebration of the The day the Earthwho:

“Today is the Day of the Earth, and it reminds us of the climate, and the emergence of the environmental is still going on and we need to address the multi-coronavirus… while at the same time that we are faced with the emergency of climate and environmental issues, and why we need to tackle the two crises at the same time.”

Unlike Obama, the current president disregards the movement of the “climate change” regularly, which has earned her accusations of a “negacionista” or “anticiência”.