D23 2019: Animation of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, and Two Brothers on A Fantastic Journey gets-new – poster-News in film

The march in madrid.

The two brothers of the elves, they live in a world of enemies, but it is surrounded by the benefits of modern technology. The older one is charming, lively and Barley, while the youngest one, he is a skinny and introverted. Together, they embark on a journey to find out if there is still magic out there, in order to meet up with his father.

This is the premise of Two Brothers on A Fantastic Journey, one of the highlights of the Disney on the D23. The scenes shown at the event have not been released online to the public, you can check out a new poster, plus an exclusive image of the main characters voiced by Chris Pratt, and Tom Holland.

The cast, in addition, has Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the mother of the brothers, in addition to Octavia Spencer. Directed by Dan Scanlon (University of Monsters, Onward (the original one) arrives at the brazilian cinemas on the 5th of march, in the year 2020.