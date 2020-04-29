Deepfake put, Tom Holland and Robert Downey, Jr. in ‘Back To the Future’

The relationship of friendship and learning between Peter Parker/Spider-Man, and Tony Stark/Iron Man in the movies in the Universe of Film from the Marvel comics, inspired by a YouTube video to figure out how a pair of actors from the full-length film would do in any other large-scale production.

In the experiment, the EZRyderX47 was an ambitious one: from deepfakes, he has recreated a scene from the classic Back To the Future-the changing faces of the actors, Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, by the terms of the Tom Holland and Robert Downey, Jr. This is a scene from the original movie, in which Marty McFly and dr. Emmett Brown as they talk in the hallways of a high school boy.

Check out the result, which is particularly striking in the case of Mr. Brown,

To do this, the deepfake, we used the software DeepFaceLab and Hitfilm Express is 13, which compiles expressions in the ‘ new ‘ actors, to map the shape of your face, in the cast of the original and the replacement. In just one weekend, the video has already exceeded 2.2 million page views, with many compliments, and the reactions of the amazed comments. The video is simply a tribute and an experiment with the technology, there are no plans for a reboot of the franchise, and Lloyd he stated in December, it’s a fourth movie in the saga, and the original is not supposed to happen.