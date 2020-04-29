Demi Lovato shows off new tattoo and explains the meaning of: ‘a spiritual Awakening’

Reproduction/Instagram Demi Lovato has made a tattoo of a great amount of meaning to it



Demi Lovato has used her social media to show off his new tattoo-a fallen angel drawn on the back. She went to the tattoo artist of the stars, Mr. Capozzi, and tore compliments to the artist. The tattoo took 8 hours to create and was completed on Monday.

“I just left it on the social networks to get ready for the Grammy awards and the Super Bowl, but while I was away, I did this amazing tattoo, and a lot of meaning to me, made by Mr. Capozzi. Should bring it with him, it was an experience that I never had before,” he said.

Lovato said that the creative process was not an easy one: “I didn’t know what I was doing, I told him all about my life and how I was feeling at the time and came up with a combination of images that were symbols of the spiritual awakening that was life. Be a fallen angel, being raised by the 3-dove-white angel (the Holy Trinity) while the light is being guided by a larger entity, in addition to their wings, with black being removed as I left the side of my darkness.”

The star took the opportunity to joke: “Alex, you’re extremely talented and I can’t wait for more!!! Thank you for such a special experience. The only down-side is that I can’t see that art is amazing because it’s on top of me, haha.”

Demi made her return to the stage this year with a performance filled with emotion at the Grammys and singing the national anthem of the united states in the Super Bowl.