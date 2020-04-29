Demi Lovato speaks up after being “cancelled” by the alleged cyber attacks and Selena Gomez

In the last few days have not been easy ones for Demi Lovato. The singer has been accused by the internet users to create a profile, such as on-Instagram-to-attack-Selena Gomez, which has led to the creation of the #DemiIsOverParty in Twitter account.

Lovato has never made a ruling on the matter, but has decided to talk about the fact that this was cancelled for a guest appearance on the podcast, I Weigh, out of Jameela Jamil.

“I’ve been canceled so many times that I can’t even begin to count. The hashtag #DemiIsOverParty, this whole thing is just not for me anymore,” said Demi.

“There are some people, if you used your second-and third-chance a particular topic, then you are cancelled and should be cancelled”.

An anonymous source told the Us Weekly that, “Demi is telling people that the account was not hers, and that it is a fake profile, which she doesn’t use it, and the photos that they were making fun of Selena they were edited in photoshop.