Demi Lovato talks about new album and drops one of his greatest hits in concert – 14/04/2020

Demi Lovato talked about her new stage in his career, is about to release a new album, after spending time away from the job, in an interview for the may issue of Harper’s Bazaar, of which she is the cover. In addition to this, the singer has said that he intends to take one of his hits from his future shows, and talked about his relationship with some of the greatest names in pop music like Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus.

In march, she released her first single from the band’s new album, the song “I Love Myself”, but he chose not to reveal more details in the full paper, which will be released later this year.

“I hate that it is a detail that would become the title when you work so much into my music,” she said.

On the 24th of July, in the year 2018, Demi, was found unconscious in her home after taking an overdose of illegal drugs. Since then, she has taken to treat and recover until you feel safe to go back to work.

Two years later, she is grateful for the understanding of his fans. “I’m going to tell you that I truly appreciated the patience that the public has given me over the past year and a half, in order to understand my own stuff, because I don’t think that’s the mistake I made at 18 years of age, when I went into treatment, that was it, I went back to work after six months,” he said.

The answer by the time I was away-even from the social networks to come up with their new music. “I have been out for over two years. I’ve kept my mouth shut, as all the tabloids were at their release. And in my book, finally, is the place where I can put the record directly, at all,” he said.

Because of this experience, the pop star has already said they will change on their next album. “There’s a song that I’ll probably never touch it again, and that was actually one of my hits, because of something that happened when I overdosed,” he said.

No mention of the name of the song, she gave them to understand, in the case of “Heart Attack”. “If you’ve got a song called ‘Broken Leg’ and broke his leg, it’s probably not going to want to sing it again.”

Friends

At the beginning of her career Demi was linked to singer Selena Gomez, and the Jonas Brothers, but that doesn’t keep in touch with them.

“When you grow up with someone, you always will be in love with her. I’m not a friend of hers [Selena]. I will always have love for her, and I wish you all nothing but the best,” he said.

“I’ll talk to Miley [Cyrus]. It’s amazing, and I love her to death and will always love you, always love you. But I do think that she is the only one from that time with whom I still stay in touch,” he said.

Demi also talked about her friendship with Ariana Grande. “I love the fact that Ariana and I have a friendship that is as conducive, as it is difficult to find. The two women, who are in a competitive industry, the whole world seems to want to put women against each other, so it would be so easy to do that,” he said.

“I was always longing for friendships with women. I think that it is so sacred. And, in fact, at the end of last year, on the night of the winter solstice, I had about 16 girls [para] meditation in a group, and we set our intentions for the new year. It was so beautiful, and the energy of the divine feminine is the one who picked me up and took me to some of my times are most difficult,” he said.