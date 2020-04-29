Disclosed the first pictures of the new mini-series starring Chris Evans

On the portal Collider have released the first images of Defending Jacob, a new tv series on the streaming service on Apple TV and TV+. The production will be premiered on the 24th of April with three episodes and a new chapter will be posted every Friday. Check out below some of the images broadcast during the TCA (Television Critics Association):

The crime drama is directed by Chris Evansthe cast is rounded out by Michelle Dockery, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel, Sakina Jaffrey, and’jaeden Martell. Produced by Paramount Television Studios, and the Anonymus Content of the series, is written by the show runner, Mark Bomback, who will work alongside Evans, Rosalie Swedlin and Adam Shulman.

In the story, a 14 year old boy is accused of shooting his classmate in the States. Chris Evans lives in an assistant district attorney who sees his world turning upside down upon discovering that his son is the prime suspect in the crime.

Now, he finds himself torn between his duty on the jury to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son. It should be noted that Evans and Martell have worked together in the film, Between the Knives, and the Secrets.

Defending Jacob is based on the homonymous book written by William Landay, which was released in 2012. In Brazil, it has a name to defend Him.”

In an interview published by IndieWire, is the show runner Mark Bomback has explained the reasons behind choosing to do a lot with the story, rather than a feature film. He said: “Twenty or 30 years ago, it would have been in a movie in a multiplex. But it is better to be served in the space of a limited series, because some of the elements that have been in short supply in a film.”

Director Mortem Tyldum, which also participated in the interview, he added: “One of the things that attracted us all to the series, and that is ‘how far would you go to defend this world?’ What is the strongest bond, which is the loyalty of most of its personality. It is so nice to play around with it.”

