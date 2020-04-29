Disclosed the first pictures of the new movie with Meryl Streep, and Emma Stone, check it out

Nominated for the academy award for Best Director, and Best Screenplay-by-Lady-Bird – the Time of flight, the film-maker Greta Gerwig is back, and brings with it a host of stars with them. His new work, “Little Women”, which had its first images broadcast on Wednesday night (the 19th) in the journal the american Vanity Fair.

The film will be an adaptation of the classic Louisa May Alcott, “Mulherzinhas”, which has a famous version of the film back in 1994. “Lovely Ladies”, during those years, he brought none other than Winona Ryder and Christian Bale, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes, and Susan Sarandon. In 1933, the other version is led by Katharine Hepburn, american actress, iconic of Old Hollywood.

The cast’s version of Gerwig will not be left behind. Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet, who has already worked with the director at the Lady Bird returned, this time as best friends living in the 19th century. Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen, will be the sisters on the big screen, and Laura Dern is complete, the core of the family, as a mother of four.

You want the most? It is also rock climbing, playing the part of an eccentric aunt, the legendary Meryl Streep. Check out the first pictures of the production, including a picture of behind-the-scenes with your own:

The film is scheduled to premiere in December of 2019 at the latest.